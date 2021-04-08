Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,646 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 21,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,902,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

