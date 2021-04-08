Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,339,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,979,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $38.69.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

