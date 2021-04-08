Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 200,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 93,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $51.72.

