Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,951,000 after purchasing an additional 53,051 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $781,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

