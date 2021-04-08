Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $187.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will announce $187.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.00 million and the highest is $198.22 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $168.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $828.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $852.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $942.46 million, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on KTOS. Noble Financial lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Shares of KTOS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.62. 35,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,950. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 699.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $41,176.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $42,864.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,945 shares of company stock worth $1,468,656. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

