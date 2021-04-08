L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $209.80

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $209.80 and last traded at $209.73, with a volume of 15156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

