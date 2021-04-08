Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$37.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$38.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LIF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.57.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$36.01 on Tuesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$17.02 and a 52 week high of C$40.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.41.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$54.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.4499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

