Laird Landmann Acquires 12,666 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann acquired 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $71,816.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 432,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,769.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Laird Landmann purchased 87,525 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $496,266.75.

On Monday, March 29th, Laird Landmann purchased 3,200 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $18,144.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Laird Landmann purchased 3,700 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $20,979.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Laird Landmann purchased 27,762 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $156,855.30.

Shares of NYSE TSI opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 32.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 258,184 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 507,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 39,614 shares in the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

