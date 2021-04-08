Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Shares of LW stock opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LW. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

