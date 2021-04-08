Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

