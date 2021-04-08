Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LDSCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:LDSCY remained flat at $$10.09 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.