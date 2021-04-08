Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a market cap of $321.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Landec has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $69,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,403.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,948.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,400 shares of company stock worth $224,844. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

