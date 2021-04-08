Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,655,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after acquiring an additional 861,916 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3,980.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after buying an additional 564,128 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,299,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

