Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Argus increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

