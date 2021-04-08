Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $465,000 in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $40.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

