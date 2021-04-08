Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $565,000 in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

NASDAQ PDD opened at $137.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.94 and a 200-day moving average of $140.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $169.10 billion, a PE ratio of -151.53 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.