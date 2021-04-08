Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,517,000 after buying an additional 281,115 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,845,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,955,000 after buying an additional 142,480 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $82.30 and a one year high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

