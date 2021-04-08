Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,583 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $97.82 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

