Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $105.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.04 and its 200 day moving average is $111.04. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

