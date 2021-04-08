LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,803,082 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $43,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LC. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 142.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $99,974.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,822,179.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $30,005.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,220.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,981 shares of company stock worth $290,011 in the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LC opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.62 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

