LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) CEO Douglas R. Lebda Sells 67,277 Shares

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $229.26 on Thursday. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.66 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.87 and its 200-day moving average is $289.33.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $222.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TREE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.15.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.