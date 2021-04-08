Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

NYSE:LEN traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.40. Lennar has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $2,838,931. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Lennar by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

