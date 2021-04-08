Lewis Cirne Sells 1,000 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $64,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,875,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $1,896,900.00.

NEWR opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $81.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NEWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 81,550 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 61,301 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,962,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth about $267,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

