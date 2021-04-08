Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Relic alerts:

On Tuesday, April 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $64,030.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $1,896,900.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $63.25 on Thursday. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.