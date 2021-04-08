Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Trading 6.2% Higher

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.78 and last traded at $68.60. Approximately 63,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 795,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.59.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

