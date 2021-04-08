Lightstreams Trading 22.7% Lower Over Last Week (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $682,224.15 and $1,495.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00055745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00083549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.25 or 0.00630224 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00030185 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,113,387 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

