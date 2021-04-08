Lincoln National Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Lincoln National has raised its dividend payment by 37.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lincoln National has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $9.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $63.78 on Thursday. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

