Lisa A. Mango Sells 8,336 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,336 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $337,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lisa A. Mango also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Lisa A. Mango sold 58,326 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,421,695.52.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a PE ratio of -22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,672,000 after buying an additional 3,609,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,064,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,699,000 after purchasing an additional 58,758 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,545,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,553,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,451,000 after purchasing an additional 122,999 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

