Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires New Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Carvana by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Carvana by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Carvana by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.27.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $267.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of -97.91 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.48.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.01, for a total value of $13,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total transaction of $2,982,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,701.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 764,820 shares of company stock valued at $214,418,231. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.