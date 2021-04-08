Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys Shares of 1,000 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 474.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,927 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $19,726,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group stock opened at $141.37 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.04.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

