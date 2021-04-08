Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Rollins were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROL opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

