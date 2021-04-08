Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $154.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.06.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

