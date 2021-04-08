loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.08.

LDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rowe initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LDI stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.18. 6,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,225. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.77.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

