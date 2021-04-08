Lobstex (LOBS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.14 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $105,028.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0988 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001454 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,692,638 coins and its circulating supply is 21,692,626 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

