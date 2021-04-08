Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LZAGY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.66. 191,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,657. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $69.07.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

