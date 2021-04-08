Loop Capital Upgrades Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) to Buy

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was upgraded by Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th.

VSH opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424 in the last three months. 8.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth $1,463,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth $34,007,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

