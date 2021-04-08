L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.77

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.77 and last traded at $78.67, with a volume of 49270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRLCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.58. The firm has a market cap of $220.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.95, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.752 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. L’Oréal’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

About L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

