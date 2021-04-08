LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after buying an additional 27,344 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Lionstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $3,897,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK stock opened at $148.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.64 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.49 and a 200-day moving average of $151.24.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

