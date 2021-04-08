LPL Financial LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 123.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,607 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $22.52 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Truist boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.82.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

