LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,333 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

NYSE BST opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.