LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,255 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KT by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 180,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 96,953 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in KT by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in KT in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in KT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KT. Zacks Investment Research cut KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE:KT opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.84. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

