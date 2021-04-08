Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives $17.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

LU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Rowe initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Lufax stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,403. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06. Lufax has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $1,107,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $305,000.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

