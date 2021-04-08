Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $309.96. 41,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,413. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.33 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

