Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Luminex were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMNX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Luminex in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luminex alerts:

NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Luminex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.