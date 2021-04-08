Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Scotiabank

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 79.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of FTMNF opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

