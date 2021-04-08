LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $111.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for LyondellBasell for the first quarter have been going down over the past month. The company is expanding its key projects to leverage on U.S. natural gas liquids. The high-density polyethylene (HDPE) project is expected to boost capacity and contribute to its margins. LyondellBasell is also expected to benefit from the construction of propylene oxide and tertiary butyl alcohol (PO/TBA) plant. The A. Schulman buyout will also generate significant cost synergies. The polyethylene joint venture with Sasol will also allow the company to expand core businesses. However, the company is seeing challenges in the Refining segment due to weak demand for transportation fuels. Moreover, costs associated with maintenance turnarounds are likely to weigh on margins in 2021. High debt level is another concern. “

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.68.

NYSE LYB opened at $103.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $112.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.