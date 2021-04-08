Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Down to $40.41

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.41, but opened at $39.50. Magnite shares last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 6,199 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,887,724.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,486,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,207 shares of company stock valued at $15,563,124 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

