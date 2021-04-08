Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.90.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $13.35.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.