Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNGPF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, December 11th.

OTCMKTS:MNGPF remained flat at $$2.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. Man Group has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

