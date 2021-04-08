Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Major Shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L Sells 77,638 Shares

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 77,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $2,669,970.82. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Phoenix Investments Holdings L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 26,811 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $912,110.22.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 5,278 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $209,431.04.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $34.64 on Thursday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $250.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MMI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

